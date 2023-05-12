Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AppLovin Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppLovin in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE APP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 846,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.