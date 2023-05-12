Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQUEY remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Equatorial Energia has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

