Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Equatorial Energia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EQUEY remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Equatorial Energia has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.
About Equatorial Energia
