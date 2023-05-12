Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20). Approximately 149,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 301,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.15).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Equals Group from GBX 149 ($1.88) to GBX 164 ($2.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Equals Group alerts:

Equals Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £171.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4,675.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.97.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.