Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

EHAB stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 594,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,314. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Enhabit by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enhabit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

