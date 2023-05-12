Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

