Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the April 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Encavis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Shares of Encavis stock remained flat at C$15.28 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.61. Encavis has a 1-year low of C$15.28 and a 1-year high of C$15.28.
Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.
