EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 228.0% in April

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 228.0% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 1.5 %

EMX Royalty stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 104,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,390. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.78. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EMX Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

