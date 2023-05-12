Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $435.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $438.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.53 and a 200-day moving average of $356.74. The firm has a market cap of $413.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock valued at $402,759,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

