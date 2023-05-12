Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.21.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.43. 663,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,630. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

