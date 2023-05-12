Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.14

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.14 and traded as high as C$16.01. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$15.62, with a volume of 288,030 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial cut Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.27 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5806335 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

