eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.40 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com began coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.
eGain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 53,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,327. The firm has a market cap of $217.53 million, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Trading of eGain
About eGain
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
