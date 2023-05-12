eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.40 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com began coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 53,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,327. The firm has a market cap of $217.53 million, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eGain by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of eGain by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

