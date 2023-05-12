EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 455 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

