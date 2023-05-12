Efforce (WOZX) Reaches One Day Volume of $280,704.89

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $280,704.89 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

