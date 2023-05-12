Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

EPC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. 405,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $215,269,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $56,619,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

