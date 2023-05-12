Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ebara Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EBCOY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Ebara has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.81.
Ebara Company Profile
