Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.94

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as low as $21.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 34,798 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

