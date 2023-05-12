Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.94

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as low as $21.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 34,798 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

