Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $274.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.