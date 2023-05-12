Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Rick Hays bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at $526,650.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,135 shares of company stock worth $111,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

