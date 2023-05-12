DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.28.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,394,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $272,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 17.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 96,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

