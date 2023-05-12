Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.78.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.