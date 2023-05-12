Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,783 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 7.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $194,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $448,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. 688,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,844. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

