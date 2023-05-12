Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Trading Up 2.1 %

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

TSLA stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $545.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.