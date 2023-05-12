Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.54

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.54 and traded as high as C$84.46. Dollarama shares last traded at C$83.91, with a volume of 332,300 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.67.
Dollarama Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.59. The company has a market cap of C$24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama
In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
