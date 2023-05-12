Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Cut by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,128 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 3.8% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $94.88. 602,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

