Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.51

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.51 and traded as high as $34.58. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 8,233,430 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 319.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $8,361,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,186,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $254,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.