DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.50 million-$170.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.79 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Barclays boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DigitalOcean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $32.53. 84,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,734. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $6,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

