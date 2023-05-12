DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Up to $139.33

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $139.33, but opened at $142.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $141.64, with a volume of 135,080 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

