DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Up to $36.74

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $38.20. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 8,851 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,823,205.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $3,238,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,427 shares in the company, valued at $324,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 154,210 shares worth $5,611,071. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

