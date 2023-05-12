Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZNOF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

