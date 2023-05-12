Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.50

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €169.50 ($186.26) and traded as high as €175.25 ($192.58). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €175.15 ($192.47), with a volume of 294,588 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($236.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($226.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($219.78) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €169.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

