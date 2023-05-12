Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $68.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.88.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

