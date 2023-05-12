Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $37.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,594 shares of company stock worth $5,589,511. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

