Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $90.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAH opened at $84.84 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

