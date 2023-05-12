Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) traded up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.89. 668,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,809,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DM. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.79 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 354.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal



Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

