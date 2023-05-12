Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

