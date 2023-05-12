Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.51

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 7310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 142.03% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

