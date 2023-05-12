DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $687,030.05 and $180.45 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00033369 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00042453 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003976 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,185 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

