Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Announces Earnings Results

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.14%.
Decisive Dividend Trading Down 0.9 %
Decisive Dividend stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.30. 28,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,197. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.19. Decisive Dividend has a fifty-two week low of C$4.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.47.
About Decisive Dividend
