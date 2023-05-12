Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Announces Earnings Results

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Decisive Dividend Trading Down 0.9 %

Decisive Dividend stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.30. 28,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,197. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.19. Decisive Dividend has a fifty-two week low of C$4.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.47.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

About Decisive Dividend

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.