Dave Schaeffer Sells 35,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 170,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 290.92 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,681.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

