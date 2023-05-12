Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 432.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

DPBSF remained flat at C$67.90 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.73. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$67.90.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Dry Operator, and Tanker Operator. The Asset Management segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

