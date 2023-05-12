CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.75.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.39. 570,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average is $139.58. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $55,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $11,016,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

