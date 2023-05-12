Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Up 4%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.48. 145,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 250,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTOS. DA Davidson began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $486.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

