Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 615 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.83. The stock had a trading volume of 385,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.48.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

