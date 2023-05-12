Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crown Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

GOOG stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.40. 16,116,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,979,150. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

