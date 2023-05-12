Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,768.74

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,768.74 ($85.41) and traded as high as GBX 6,790 ($85.68). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,782 ($85.58), with a volume of 125,411 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($103.47) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($109.78) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.23) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,920 ($99.94).

Croda International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,637.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,769.32.

Croda International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s payout ratio is 2,322.58%.

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($87.33), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,296,956.10). In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($87.33), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,296,956.10). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($81.82), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($613,627.76). 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

