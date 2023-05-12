Crescent Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 26,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,162. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

