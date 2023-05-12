Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Crane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 56,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.