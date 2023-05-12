Crane NXT, Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE CXT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday.

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

