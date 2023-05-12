Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.0 %

IQV opened at $189.87 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

