Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.39 EPS.

Coty Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

About Coty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading

