Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.39 EPS.
Coty Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.
